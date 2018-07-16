OAKLAND (CBS13) – Looking for a cheap ticket that will also make you a little part of history?

The Oakland Athletics are pulling off the tarps and opening up seats in the notorious “Mount Davis” section of the Coliseum for an upcoming July 21 interleague game against the San Francisco Giants.

Join us to #PackTheTown.

For the first time in 13 years, we are opening up Mount Davis! Help us break the all-time Coliseum attendance record of 55,989 set in 2004 with $10 Mount Davis tickets for Saturday, July 21. https://t.co/F9skzqsr4r pic.twitter.com/LiPuKbYcuY — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) July 16, 2018

The team aims to break the all-time Coliseum attendance record, which was set in 2004 with 55,989 fans.

It has been more than a decade since Mount Davis was opened for an A’s game; the last time was in 2005. It’s unclear when the next time Mount Davis will open for an A’s game, even as Oakland has played their way into playoff contention this season.

Tickets for the Mount Davis section will go for $10. Limited food options are available for fans in the Mount Davis section – but hot dogs, nachos, peanuts and bottled water are available for $2.

First pitch for the “Pack The Town” game is slated for 6:05 p.m.