CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A 16-year-old boy has died in a shooting in Carmichael on Sunday.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Manzanita Avenue and Windmill Way on Sunday afternoon.
Deputies saw broken glass and had to kick in a door of an apartment.
The teen was found dead inside the apartment. He appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives are questioning a 13-year-old about the incident, but they are not calling him a suspect.
“We don’t believe this was a random attack, we believe this person was targeted,” said Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives are still trying to identify a motive for the shooting.