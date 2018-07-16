  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:carmichael, Homicide

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A 16-year-old boy has died in a shooting in Carmichael on Sunday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Manzanita Avenue and Windmill Way on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies saw broken glass and had to kick in a door of an apartment.

The teen was found dead inside the apartment. He appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are questioning a 13-year-old about the incident, but they are not calling him a suspect.

“We don’t believe this was a random attack, we believe this person was targeted,” said Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives are still trying to identify a motive for the shooting.

