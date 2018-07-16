RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – One person has died after an early Monday morning crash on Highway 50.

California Highway Patrol says a Ford was heading eastbound on Highway 50, near the Hazel Avenue. According to witnesses, the car was going about 90 mph.

As the car approached some Caltrans contractors, it looks as if the driver didn’t see the workers until really late. The driver then veered to the right, hit an attenuator truck, spun through several lanes, hit another construction truck, then crashed into the center divide.

Medics responded to the scene and tried to resuscitate driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries, including to the construction workers, were reported.

The driver’s identity has not been released at this point. Investigators believe, at this point, that drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.