SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A series of sideshows on Sacramento-area roads resulted in 10 cars being impounded over the weekend, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Operations officials says their airplane helped monitor a total of four sideshows in the area Saturday night.

One of the sideshows spotted by CHP Airplane Air-23. (Credit: CHP-Valley Division Air Ops)

The sideshows happened on N. Loop Boulevard and Elverta Road, Amherst Street and Meadowview Road, Sky Creek Drive – and even blocked traffic for a while on southbound Interstate 5 near Pocket Road.

CHP says the sideshows prompted multiple chases. In the end, several citations were given out and 10 people had their cars impounded.

Authorities ask residents who spot sideshows to immediately contact local law enforcement.

