MODESTO (CBS13) — A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Modesto woman.

The charges were filed against deputy Justin Wall for the February 2017 shooting of Evin Olsen Yadegar during a pursuit. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department also released dash cam video of the end of the pursuit and the shooting.

Yadegar was sought in a battery at the Hampton Inn on Feb. 26, 2017, and deputies attempted to pull her over. She led them on a chase to the city of Ripon. Yadegar stopped in a neighborhood off of Main Street. While she was stopped, one unit pulled in front of her, blocking her in, while a K-9 officer and another deputy approached from the driver’s side.

Yadegar proceeded to try and drive away, when Wall steps toward the vehicle and fires four shots into the driver’s side window.

None of the deputies were in the path of her vehicle. No other deputy fired or had their weapons drawn when Wall opened fire.

Wall is charged with manslaughter because even if he believed he was acting in self-defense or that deadly force was necessary, prosecutors say it wasn’t necessary.