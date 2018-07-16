It’s Monday and it’s already starting to warm up. Get ready for triple digits for multiple days this week. In fact, we have a heat advisory in place going all the way to about 8 p.m. Wednesday for the area. As we get into Wednesday itself up by Redding and Red Bluff there’s actually excessive-heat warnings in place.

Sacramento-area 7-Day Weather Forecast

At this point, we’re looking at a few storms trying to fire right along the state line in Nevada as well as California up along the state line of Oregon and California. High pressure is the dominant feature across the area. With a high pressure on top of us, we’re going to continue to heat things up.

Temperatures tomorrow will be between 100 and 105 degrees. You want to cool down? Go west. In the Sierra, you’re going to have smoke and haze — probably 90 to 91 degrees at Tahoe as well as Truckee.

We’ll keep the cool air on the coast and have some areas of patchy fog. So that will help to cool it down. We may have some of those clouds try to sneak into the delta early on in the morning hours but that’s really about it. The Delta is going to be pretty warm as well and breezy.

So temperatures tomorrow will be between 100 and 105 degrees here in the Central Valley. We’ll call it sizzling in the Sierra with smoke and haze.