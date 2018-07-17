LAKE FOREST (AP) – A Southern California woman who was stung hundreds of times by bees is expected to survive.

Orange County fire Capt. Tony Bommarito says a cleaning woman was attacked outside a Lake Forest home Monday morning after parking her car near a hive that was hidden by bushes.

Bommarito says the hive may have contained at least 30,000 bees and the woman was badly stung. He says her face was covered with bees.

Bommarito says firefighters working without protective gear grabbed a carbon dioxide fire extinguisher and used it on the bees.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition but Bommarito tells City News Service that her son says the woman is doing better and is expected to survive.

Four firefighters also were stung and two of them were treated at a hospital. All are expected to recover.

Bee experts removed about 10 pounds of hive.

