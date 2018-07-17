  • CBS13On Air

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced to prison after initially getting probation for impregnating an 11-year-old girl who was then forced to get an abortion.

The Herald-Dispatch reports a judge on Monday recommended a five to 15-year prison sentence for 36-year-old Michael Joe Adkins.

Adkins was sentenced in November to five years’ probation and 50 years’ supervised release with prison time suspended as part of a plea agreement for the 2011 crime.

Probation Officer Chris May filed a petition to revoke the probation in April after Adkins admitted to hitting his girlfriend. Adkins was jailed on the allegation and admitted to it after being held for days. Adkins also has been kicked out of a sex offender counseling program.

Adkins’ attorney, Connor Robertson, says Adkin’s rights were violated.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

