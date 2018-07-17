PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Eleanor McLaughlin is turning 100 on August 9 and her great-grandchildren are hoping people from all over the world send her letters and cards wishing her a happy birthday!

A social media post asks people to send the birthday messages to:

Eleanor’s 100th Birthday

1390 Broadway

Suite B-358

Placerville, CA 95667

On the day Eleanor was born the Battle of Amiens (also known as the Hundred Days Offensive) began in France. Allied forces made one of their greatest advances during World War I by going nearly 7 miles into territory previously controlled by Germany. This Battle is credited with ultimately leading to the end of the war.

In 1918 a pound of pork chops cost 39 cents, a dozen eggs cost 57 cents, a half-gallon of milk cost 28 cents, and a pound of butter cost 53 cents.