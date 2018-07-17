SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Without overnight temperatures cooling us off we wanted to know how do you stay cool at night without the luxury of an air conditioner?

“Really, really, really hot,” said a teen visiting from Ohio.

“When I walk outside my legs start to sweat. It’s horrible,” said a local girl.

The best way to beat the heat is an afternoon trip to the famed Gunther’s Ice Cream Parlor.

“It’s literally a million degrees at night, and this is perfect,” said one girl.

During sweltering 100 degree days, it certainly helps, but at night when the temps won’t cool either experts say it could be extremely dangerous.

So what should you do to stay cool?

Everyone has a theory.

“Limit the rooms you’re in,” said a man from Acampo.

“Most of the time at night I sleep with an ice pack on my back because it’s so hot in my house,” said a girl enjoying an ice cream.

“Maybe some cold wash clothes,” said one mom.

“I take my shoes off and I stay even cooler,” said a grandmother.

Experts say they’re right!

-They suggest to start by freezing your sheets before bed for instant relief.

.

-Unplug your gadgets that warm up your room.

-Hang in a hammock to increase airflow.

-Finally, try hanging a wet sheet in front of a window. Any breeze will help cool you down.

Getting creative is key to staying cool during these heat waves.

“There will be several more 100 degree days definitely to close out the summer,” said Craig Shoemaker with NWS.

The National Weather Service reports 107 people died last year from heat-related causes and warn to take extra precaution through the summer.