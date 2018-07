SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – IHOP is celebrating its 60th birthday with a special deal on its signature item.

No, not it’s burgers.

IHOP will be selling a short stack of pancakes for just $0.60 on Tuesday.

Tuesday, July 17th is our birthday! And to celebrate, we’ll be offering 60¢ short stacks! Guess how old we’ll be? Hint: 🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞🥞 — IHOP (@IHOP) July 14, 2018

The breakfast restaurant chain recently “changed” its name from IHOP to “IHOb.” It was all a marketing stunt, however, to push its burger menu and get people to eat there for more than breakfast. Only one restaurant actually changed its name.

The $0.60 deal is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.