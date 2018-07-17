ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – Authorities say a driver crashed into a gas pump and took off, leaving an injured woman behind.

The scene was at a gas station on Greenback Lane and Hazel Avenue.

California Highway Patrol says the incident happened just before 4 a.m. A driver of a pickup truck, for an unknown reason, crashed into a gas pump at the scene.

Hit & run accident near Hazel & Greenback. CHP says driver took off, leaving female passenger with head injuries. Significant damage to gas pump. pic.twitter.com/IFzl3TZAaW — Cambi Brown (@CambiBrown) July 17, 2018

The driver then got out and ran.

A female passenger who was in the pickup was left behind. She suffered head injuries and was taken to the hospital when first responders arrived.

Power has been turned off at the pump.

Authorities are still looking for the driver, whose identity has not been released at this point.