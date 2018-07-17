  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Orangevale

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – Authorities say a driver crashed into a gas pump and took off, leaving an injured woman behind.

The scene was at a gas station on Greenback Lane and Hazel Avenue.

California Highway Patrol says the incident happened just before 4 a.m. A driver of a pickup truck, for an unknown reason, crashed into a gas pump at the scene.

The driver then got out and ran.

A female passenger who was in the pickup was left behind. She suffered head injuries and was taken to the hospital when first responders arrived.

Power has been turned off at the pump.

Authorities are still looking for the driver, whose identity has not been released at this point.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s