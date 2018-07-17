Red Panda Being Hand Raised At Sacramento Zoo Dies From Pneumonia

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sad news to share from the Sacramento Zoo.

The 3-week-old red panda cub being hand-raised by zookeepers died early Monday morning from pneumonia.

The red panda cub made headlines in late-June after her mother began neglecting her. Veterinarians and zookeepers stepped in the day after her June 25th arrival and began caring for the four ounce cub around-the-clock in the Dr. Murray E. Fowler Veterinary Hospital at the Sacramento Zoo.

The cub was growing, but developed pneumonia last week. She was treated with antibiotics, fluid therapy, oxygen, along with tailored nursing care and feedings. Despite the measures taken the cub died in her neonatal incubator Monday morning.

The mortality rate for red panda cubs is roughly 50% at the one-month mark.

This is the second red panda cub death this year at the Sacramento Zoo.

Amaya and Benjamin recently had a cub who didn’t survive beyond 48 hours.

Red pandas are native to Eastern Asia and are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The Sacramento Zoo is a part of the Red Panda Species Survival Plan.