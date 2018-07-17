STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police have arrested a mother and her boyfriend after the death of a two-year-old Stockton boy.

Stockton police say the boy was found dead on North California Street on Saturday.

The boy had signs of trauma on his body, officers said.

A #Stockton baby is dead, his mom and her boyfriend have been arrested. Police officers say the couple now face child abuse charges. pic.twitter.com/Pc9L8Fo45S — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) July 17, 2018

Detectives went to the family’s home on Rosemarie Lane and arrested his mom, Maria Flores, and her boyfriend, Roberto Alcantar.

Officials are waiting for the autopsy report as they investigate what happened. Police do say that the pair face child abuse charges.