Filed Under:Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police have arrested a mother and her boyfriend after the death of a two-year-old Stockton boy.

Stockton police say the boy was found dead on North California Street on Saturday.

The boy had signs of trauma on his body, officers said.

Detectives went to the family’s home on Rosemarie Lane and arrested his mom, Maria Flores, and her boyfriend, Roberto Alcantar.

Officials are waiting for the autopsy report as they investigate what happened. Police do say that the pair face child abuse charges.

