It’s getting toasty out there right now — in the upper 90s and low hundreds.

This evening, we’re running between three to five degrees warmer than we were 24 hours ago. We’re probably going to top out in the low hundreds — maybe 102 to 103 degrees — similar to yesterday.

Sacramento-area 7-Day Weather Forecast

And again, remember today is the date of the all-time record-high temperature for Sacramento back in 1925 of 114 degrees. We’re not going to be even close to that. This is what we don’t have going for us: All the way until 8 o’clock tomorrow around the Redding area there’s an excessive heat warning in place.

There’s a heat advisory in place for some areas. And that goes until tomorrow evening and then air quality alert we’ll go to areas down to the south around Yosemite and the Ferguson Fire. That will pretty much be constant until that fire gets extinguished.

High pressure is the dominant feature over the top of us, and no monsoon moisture to speak of as of late. We’ll keep the high pressure on top of us and we’ll keep the temperatures cooking.

Tomorrow should be the hottest day out there in that seven-day forecast, and we’ll see some subtle cooling, but we’re talking daytime highs well into the triple digits for most locations, pushing 110+ up there in the northern portion of the Central Valley. So that’s why that excessive heat warnings in place until late on Wednesday.

We’ll start to see some cooling as we head toward the end of the workweek. Daytime highs tomorrow will be again between about 100 and 105 degrees for Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto. We’re going to say hot stuff tomorrow — staying toasty up there in the Sierra. Haze and smoke will be around in spots and it looks like lots of patchy fog over toward the west and daytime highs in the upper 60s to the low 70s with a decent amount of wind in San Francisco.

If you want to go cool down, go to the west or go to a pool or sit in front of an air conditioner for the next several days.