TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a plane crash near the town of Truckee Tuesday morning.

The scene is near Mercer Flats.

According to a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Navion-B crashed on the west side of Highway 267 between Truckee and Northstar Resort.

The FAA says the pilot reported having engine problems just before the crash. The pilot was trying to make it back to the nearby Truckee-Tahoe Airport when the crash happened.

A total of three people were on board at the time, the FAA says. One person has died while three people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division says to expect a slowdown on Highway 267 due to the crash. Lots of emergency personnel are at the scene.

People are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.