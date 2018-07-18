MODESTO (CBS13) – It may be the universal sign of car problems, but it means something completely different for officers working in hot weather.

The Modesto Police Canine Association posted an explanation on Wednesday as to why some officers have recently been seen with the hoods of their cars up. In one recent incident, two officers with K9 companions were investigating a crash.

With the K9s waiting behind in the car, the officers popped the hoods of their patrol vehicles.

The reason? It comes down to the car’s air conditioner, which has to work extra hard when temperatures soar into the 100s like they have been recently.

K9 handling officers will often lift the hoods of their cars up when the vehicles are idling in the sun for extended periods of time. The move helps reduce engine heat and allows for the A/C to work a bit more efficiently.

“We appreciate all of our great citizens who have stopped over the years to offer assistance thinking we were experiencing car problems,” the K9 association wrote.