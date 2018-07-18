Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Drivers in Modesto needed to sit through a traffic jam while a flock of ducks crossed the street.

Viewer Sandra Jimenez sent CBS13 this video on Facebook saying she saw nearly a dozen ducks Tuesday evening as she went to school.

The ducks entered Tully Road near Big Valley Grace Church and slowly made their way across the 4-lane street. The drivers all stopped so the flock could cross safely. It took about a minute until the coast was finally clear!

