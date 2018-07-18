  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A firefighter was injured in an overnight fire in Sacramento, authorities say.

The scene is on Dry Creek Road and Harris Avenue.

The fire appears to have started near a fence and then quickly spread to the garage of a home in the area. As a firefighter entered the garage, a board hit him across the face.

Neighbors say the home is vacant.

Firefighters were able to control the flames, but not before it caused some damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The injured firefighter is expected to recover.

