SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two drivers are being taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Sacramento County Wednesday morning.

The scene is on Elverta Road, east of Highway 99.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little before 6 a.m.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear at this point, but two vehicles – a pickup truck and a work van – were involved.

Authorities say the drivers suffered moderate to critical injuries.

Elverta Road is blocked in both directions due to the crash. Drivers should find an alternate route.