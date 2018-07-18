ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS13) — A fire in Alameda County was started by someone using safe and sane fireworks where they were banned, fire officials said on Wednesday.

The Grant Fire started on July 8 and burned 480 acres. Investigators originally said it was 640 acres, but that was revised downward due to better mapping.

The fire shut down both directions of Interstate 580 for hours and was contained the next day.

Investigators have not announced any arrests in the case.

The fire was started by fireworks approved for sale in the state of California as safe and sane. Those fireworks are only approved for sale and use in certain areas across the state, due to fire danger. Investigators say the fire started in unincorporated Alameda County where all fireworks are banned.