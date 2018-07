SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you’re a fan of See’s Candies Classic Lollypops, you’re in luck.

With Friday being National Lollipop Day, See’s Candies shops across the nation will be celebrating by giving away free sweet treats.

Lollypops on us all day on 7/20 in celebration of National Lollypop Day! Yep, you read that right. They're FREE! So don't walk, RUN, to your closest shop. #NationalLollipopDay #SeesCandies pic.twitter.com/uBPRssBLHP — See's Candies (@seescandies) July 17, 2018

The free lollipops come in vanilla, butterscotch, chocolate and coffee flavors.

There are nearly a dozen See’s Candies shops in the Sacramento area. Head here to find the closest one to you.