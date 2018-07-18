SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While it may be hot outside, the city of Sacramento has no plans to open emergency cooling shelters this week.

Temperatures have been in the upper-90s to low-100s this week and that’s expected to continue through Thursday. Low temperatures have been in the low 60s.

Sacramento doesn’t open cooling centers unless temperatures reach one of two criteria

Three consecutive days with high temperatures above 105 degrees

Three consecutive days with low temperatures above 75 degrees

Temperatures reached above 100 degrees on Wednesday, but are expected to cool off to the mid-90s by the weekend.