Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While it may be hot outside, the city of Sacramento has no plans to open emergency cooling shelters this week.

Temperatures have been in the upper-90s to low-100s this week and that’s expected to continue through Thursday. Low temperatures have been in the low 60s.

Sacramento doesn’t open cooling centers unless temperatures reach one of two criteria

  • Three consecutive days with high temperatures above 105 degrees
  • Three consecutive days with low temperatures above 75 degrees

Temperatures reached above 100 degrees on Wednesday, but are expected to cool off to the mid-90s by the weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s