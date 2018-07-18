Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While it may be hot outside, the city of Sacramento has no plans to open emergency cooling shelters this week.
Temperatures have been in the upper-90s to low-100s this week and that’s expected to continue through Thursday. Low temperatures have been in the low 60s.
Sacramento doesn’t open cooling centers unless temperatures reach one of two criteria
- Three consecutive days with high temperatures above 105 degrees
- Three consecutive days with low temperatures above 75 degrees
Temperatures reached above 100 degrees on Wednesday, but are expected to cool off to the mid-90s by the weekend.