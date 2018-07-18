STOCKTON (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office says the deadly 2016 officer-involved shooting of a Stockton man was justified.

Colby Friday, 30, was shot and killed by Officer David Wells in August 2016.

Officers confused Friday with another suspect and attempted to make contact, but he took off running. Friday was armed and refused to comply, officers said.

The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit one year later against the city, the department and the officer involved.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber said in a statement:

“My office does not hesitate to hold law enforcement accountable for criminal behavior when the evidence supports it, but that was not the case in this situation. I have talked with Mr. Friday’s family in the past and am doing so today and my heart breaks for his mother, his loved ones and our entire Stockton community who lost a loving father and son.”

The district attorney’s office says the family of Friday has been notified of the decision and is being given an opportunity to review the findings.