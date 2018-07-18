OAKDALE (CBS13) — A star wrestler from Oakdale has had his athletic scholarship to college revoked after a video posted to social media showed him using a gay slur at a political rally.

That video is one of several posted online showing heated exchanges at a “Keep Families Together Rally” in Modesto last month.

Cellphone video captures a brief encounter with entering-Cal Poly freshman Bronson Harmon, showing him shouting a gay slur and then moving through the frame.

That moment is followed by a separate heated exchange also caught on cellphone video, recorded by immigrant rights protestor Yesi Moreno.

“And I wanted to know who these guys were and hours later I did and, fortunately enough, enough people shared it,” Moreno said.

The exchanges all came during a Modesto rally supporting immigrant rights. Harmon attended displaying President Trump signs, shouting support of a zero-tolerance border policy.

The videos of Harmon online went viral.

Harmon’s father was by his son’s side during the altercations. Todd Harmon declined an on-camera interview but told CBS13 since the videos were posted Cal Poly San Luis Obispo has revoked Bronson Harmon’s scholarship, and the family is devastated. They have hired an attorney and they are considering filing a lawsuit over violation of First Amendment rights.

Harmon was a star wrestler at Oakdale High School.

In a statement to CBS13, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo communications specialist Cynthia Lambert wrote, “Bronson Harmon will not be a member of Cal Poly’s wrestling team but we cannot comment on any details regarding his status as a student because of federal and state privacy laws.”

Besides the heated exchanges during the political protest, Moreno’s video also shows cops on scene after a physical confrontation.

Modesto Police confirm they have recommended a misdemeanor battery charge be filed against Harmon for allegedly shoving a man into a tree after the protest had ended.

“They were violent, they were acting very racist, and they’re trying to say ‘freedom of speech, and we can support this,’” Moreno said. “That’s fine but don’t put your hands on people.”

Intense exchanges at a heated political rally. His college was watching what was caught on camera.

Despite the scholarship now revoked, Bronson Harmon is planning on attending Cal Poly SLO this year.