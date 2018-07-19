  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Bobby Jackson is taking on a bigger role with the Sacramento Kings.

The team named him an assistant player development coach on Thursday. He’s spent three years as a collegiate scout for the Kings. Before that he was a regional scout and player development coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2013 and the Kings from 2010-12.

Jackson played 12 seasons in the NBA, including 6 seasons with the Kings (2000-05 and 08-09). In 2003 he was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year. During his 755-game NBA career he averaged 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

The Sacramento Kings open their preseason schedule on October 1.

