TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the second person to die in a plane crash near Truckee Tuesday morning.

The scene of the crash is near Mercer Flats. A single-engine Navion-B plane crashed on the west side of Highway 267 between Truckee and Northstar Resort, according to a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The two people killed have been identified as pilot Kenneth Whittall-Scherfee, 60, of Carmichael and Peter C. Jackson, 55, of West Hollywood.

Whitall-Scherfee reported having engine problems just before the crash, the FAA reports. He was trying to make it back to the nearby Truckee-Tahoe Airport when the crash happened.

Whittall-Scherfee, Jackson, and another passenger were onboard at the time. Following the crash, all three were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.