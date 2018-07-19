ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The old Bimbo Bakeries facility in Elk Grove is going to be turning into a tortilla factory.

Mi Rancho – a premium and organic tortilla maker – bought the old 10115 Iron Rock Way facility for $8.1 million, according to the City of Elk Grove. The company says it plans to invest $25 million to retrofit the old facility.

About 250 people are expected to be employed at the facility once it’s fully operational.

The city says it has been working for more than a year to bring Mi Rancho to Elk Grove.

“We worked with Mi Rancho for over a year to secure their commitment to Elk Grove, and their decision is proof that our value proposition as a business location is resonating with companies,” said Elk Grove Development Director Darrell Doan in a statement.

Mi Rancho is based in San Leandro. The company started as a Mexican market in Oakland back in 1939. It now produces 4.5 million tortillas each day – about 1.3 billion tortillas a year, Mi Rancho says.

The building is expected to be fully retrofitted and occupied within 24 months, city officials say.