SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento housing agency lent a helping hand to homeless veterans in the area.

The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency and Veterans Administration handed out welcome home baskets to 20 formerly homeless veterans on Thursday.

Gregory Moore takes great pride in calling a downtown studio apartment his home.

“It’s way better than being on the streets. It’s a home,” he said. “[Sacramento] River Cats be having a game, and you can see the fireworks at night when they have a game, beautiful fireworks.”

The U.S. Army veteran has been here since February. Before that, he had been living on the streets. That’s when the two groups stepped in and offered a helping hand.

A veterans supportive housing program helps provide vouchers to homeless veterans. Part of the program involves gift baskets filled to the brim with household essentials.

“It’s some of the basic things you don’t know about, but if you’ve been homeless, you don’t have, you know, some paper towels, pots, pans, cleaning items, all those types of things,” said Lashelle Dozier, the director of the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency.

Those comforts of home help make the transition off the streets a little easier for these veterans.