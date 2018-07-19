SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a suspicious package that was left outside the Sacramento Bee’s building Thursday morning.

The scene is at 21st and Q streets.

#BREAKING Road closed at 21st and Q St due to a suspicious package found outside of the @sacbee_news headquarters. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/elGg1fkjme — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 19, 2018

Sacramento police confirm they were called to investigate a suspicious at the scene. A bomb squad is on its way.

According to an article on the Sacramento Bee’s website, a suspicious package was found by a security guard outside the newspaper’s building.

Sacramento Bee employees are being asked to leave the building.

Several reporters are tweeting about the incident:

Why I’m tweeting from ⁦@peetscoffee⁩ right now and trying to remember all the opinions we published this week: Police investigate suspicious package outside Sacramento Beehttps://t.co/BCxVI2FPrX — Shawn Hubler (@ShawnHubler) July 19, 2018

Bomb scare @sacbee_news; all employees being asked to stay home for now. @jordanc_t and @RyanSabalow on the story. https://t.co/GMjCuXIw8w — Daniel Hunt (@edit4life) July 19, 2018

Q Street between 21st and 22nd streets is closed due to the investigation, police say.