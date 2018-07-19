Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a suspicious package that was left outside the Sacramento Bee’s building Thursday morning.
The scene is at 21st and Q streets.
Sacramento police confirm they were called to investigate a suspicious at the scene. A bomb squad is on its way.
According to an article on the Sacramento Bee’s website, a suspicious package was found by a security guard outside the newspaper’s building.
Sacramento Bee employees are being asked to leave the building.
Several reporters are tweeting about the incident:
Q Street between 21st and 22nd streets is closed due to the investigation, police say.