  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a suspicious package that was left outside the Sacramento Bee’s building Thursday morning.

The scene is at 21st and Q streets.

Sacramento police confirm they were called to investigate a suspicious at the scene. A bomb squad is on its way.

According to an article on the Sacramento Bee’s website, a suspicious package was found by a security guard outside the newspaper’s building.

Sacramento Bee employees are being asked to leave the building.

Several reporters are tweeting about the incident:

Q Street between 21st and 22nd streets is closed due to the investigation, police say.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s