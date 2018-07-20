  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Birth Control

WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of a permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury reports from women and repeated safety restrictions by regulators says it will stop selling the device in the U.S.

Bayer said Friday the safety of its Essure implant has not changed and it will stop selling the device at the end of the year due to weak sales. Last year, Bayer stopped selling the device in Europe.

The Food and Drug Administration has placed multiple restrictions on the device following patient reports of pain, bleeding, allergic reactions and cases where the implant punctured the uterus or shifted out of place.

In May, the FDA said doctors must show women a checklist of the device’s risks before implanting it.

More than 16,000 U.S. women are suing Bayer over Essure.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s