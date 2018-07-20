  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dixon

DIXON (CBS13) — A man and a woman died Friday in a two-vehicle collision, Solano CHP said.

According to CHP, the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Highway 113 between Fry Road and Hay Road.

Officials said witnesses reported the man was driving a green Mini Cooper at a high speed and swerved into the southbound lane, hitting the female driving a Kia SUV.

According to officials, both drivers died on the scene.

Police said it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s