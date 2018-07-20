DIXON (CBS13) — A man and a woman died Friday in a two-vehicle collision, Solano CHP said.

According to CHP, the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Highway 113 between Fry Road and Hay Road.

Officials said witnesses reported the man was driving a green Mini Cooper at a high speed and swerved into the southbound lane, hitting the female driving a Kia SUV.

According to officials, both drivers died on the scene.

Police said it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.