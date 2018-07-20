FOLSOM (CBS13) — A Folsom woman is fed up with a disturbing sound coming from a restaurant right behind her home.

She says the noise is caused by a piece of equipment and she’s demanding the owners fix it.

But the city says they don’t have to.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she hears it when she wakes up and when she goes to bed.

“It’s frustrating for sure. We can’t sleep.”

She says a loud constant buzzing blaring through her backyard has been interrupting her everyday life for the past 5 months.

“Our electric bill has skyrocketed since this started since we’re running stuff 24 hours a day to drown it out.”

She says the sound is coming from an exhaust fan at Adanbertos, a Mexican restaurant right behind her home. She says she’s certain the equipment is broken.

“I’ve lived here two years and it’s never been a problem before.”

Eric Navarro is the son of the restaurant owner. He’s disputing the noise complaint.

“I think she’s blowing it out of proportion,” said Navarro. “We don’t hear a noise.

Navarro says his family is being harassed and has received two anonymous letters recently using expletives and threatening a boycott if the noise continues.

“He’s not breaking any codes. He can keep running his business,” said Navarro.

The woman says she did not send the letters but says she did call city code enforcement, who tells CBS13 it took several readings of the noise levels, but each time the measurements within the city’s code and were no more than 50 decibels.

We wanted to check the sound ourselves, so we brought out a sound level meter and tested it in three different spots of the backyard, including the area closest to the restaurant. The sound meter showed levels ranging in the 55-56 decibel mark, which could be in violation of the city’s noise ordinance.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” said the frustrated woman.

Navarro says he’s happy to work out some sound solutions to keep every happy, while his neighbors say it’s about time the restaurant change its tune.

“I want them to fix it. I want to have peace and quiet in my home.”

Folsom city officials were out of the office by the time we visited the woman’s backyard. We plan to share our findings with them on Monday.