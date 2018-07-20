SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t even been with the San Francisco 49ers for an entire season, but he’s already transcended the world of sports where his every move draws media attention.

Garoppolo, who is among the Bay Area’s most eligible bachelors, made front page news on TMZ and touched off a social media frenzy for his choice of dinner dates in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Garoppolo last night… pic.twitter.com/sBgBF1Xq0V — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) July 19, 2018

Walking arm-in-arm into Avra restaurant with the 49ers star quarterback was Kiara Mia, who has gained fame by starring in adult movies.

The evening has lit up Twitter.

While it’s causing a lot of talk, the real question is what this means for Garoppolo sterling reputation. He has big-name sponsors and his jersey is the second-highest seller in the NFL.

With training camp a week away, sports marketing expert Bob Dorfman, Creative Director for Baker Street Advertising, says it won’t go unnoticed.

Jimmy Garoppolo is the franchise quarterback of a prominent NFL team. He should have more values and class than parading a porn star in LA. Slam me for saying that, but guarantee someone in his camp said the same thing. https://t.co/TFPL7YOywu — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) July 19, 2018

“He’s got pretty much the perfect image for the Bay Area right now,” said Dorfman. “What this does is it may hurt him a little bit with certain marketers who say, ‘I dont want to date a guy who’s dating a porn star.’”

But Dorfman also says it’s not likely to make a huge difference in the long run, outside of those conservative markets. In fact, Dorfman says there are many who will give him more credit for dating a woman like Mia.