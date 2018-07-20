SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The jackpot for Friday’s MEGA Millions lottery is now $433 million- the 6th highest in the game’s history.

No one matched the 5 numbers plus the MEGA Ball on Tuesday night when the jackpot was $375 million. After no one won, the jackpot initially grew to $422 million and has since jumped an additional $11 million.

If you want to get in on the MEGA Millions action you need to know a few things:

Tickets cost $2 per play

Players pick 6 numbers- the first 5 range from 1-70; the MEGA Ball is 1-25

Players can choose their own numbers or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick

Winners can get paid in 2 ways: Annuity (1 immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments), or Cash (one-time, lump-sum payment)

The “draw entry” closes at 7:45 pm (Pacific time)

The numbers are picked at 8 pm (Pacific time)

The overall odds of winning any MEGA Millions prize is about 1 in 24

The overall odds of winning the MEGA Millions jackpot is about 1 in 303 million

The last MEGA Millions jackpot ($142 million) was won on May 4th. Only two other MEGA Millions jackpots have been awarded this year: January 5th ($451 million) and March 30th ($533 million).

MEGA Millions is played in 44 states, plus Washington, DC and the U.S. Virgin Islands. California joined MEGA Millions in 2005.

The largest jackpots in MEGA Millions history: