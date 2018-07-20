STOCKTON (CBS13) – Fortune is out with its annual “40 Under 40” list, and a familiar local face has made the cut.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs made his debut on the list this year.

Thank you @FortuneMagazine for including the work we are doing to #ReinventStockton in your 2018 40 under 40 list. https://t.co/ruZZWcCW5D — Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) July 19, 2018

Fortune takes note of the 27-year-old’s plan to implement a pilot universal basic income program in the city where some Stockton families will be given $500 a month.

Elected in 2016 after serving since 2013 as a city councilmember, Tubbs is also the city’s first black mayor.

Tubbs is a Stockton native born and raised and is a graduate of Standford.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, and Instagram founder Kevin Systrom – both 34-years-old – topped Fortune’s list this year.