  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:michael tubbs, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Fortune is out with its annual “40 Under 40” list, and a familiar local face has made the cut.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs made his debut on the list this year.

Fortune takes note of the 27-year-old’s plan to implement a pilot universal basic income program in the city where some Stockton families will be given $500 a month.

Elected in 2016 after serving since 2013 as a city councilmember, Tubbs is also the city’s first black mayor.

Tubbs is a Stockton native born and raised and is a graduate of Standford.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, and Instagram founder Kevin Systrom – both 34-years-old – topped Fortune’s list this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s