SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man is dead after the minivan he was driving crashed into a tree in Rio Linda early Friday morning.

It happened on Q Street between 16th and 18th streets. California Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 3:19 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the Honda minivan to crash into the tree, and CHP says there were no witnesses to the crash.

The crash closed Q Street in the area until just after 5:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call CHP.