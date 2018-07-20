Filed Under:california, Deadly Crash, Fatal Crash, Rio Linda, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man is dead after the minivan he was driving crashed into a tree in Rio Linda early Friday morning.

It happened on Q Street between 16th and 18th streets.  California Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 3:19 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the Honda minivan to crash into the tree, and CHP says there were no witnesses to the crash.

The crash closed Q Street in the area until just after 5:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call CHP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s