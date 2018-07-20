  • CBS13On Air

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Roseville are warning residents to be diligent after a series of vandalism and burglaries in the area recently.

The Roseville Police Department says, Wednesday night into Thursday morning, they found 30 smashed windows near Gibson Drive and East Roseville Parkway with several stolen items including loose change and luggage.

Officers are now reminding people to take, lock and hide their valuables and to park in well-lit areas.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious overnight Thursday is asked to call Roseville police at (916) 775-5000.

