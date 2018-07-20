LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — There’s no shortage of things to do at Lake Tahoe, especially when it comes to staying cool in the hot summer months. But with the Ferguson Fire continuing to burn, hazy and smoky air has filled the skies at the lake.

The poor air quality has not scared tourists away from the beach.

Operations at the lake appear to be continuing as normal with groups going out to jet ski and sunbathe. Some parasailers said the smoke got worse above the lake, but it appears that the biggest impact is the view.

“It’s a little bit harder to see all the way across the lake, but I think people are here to have a good time no matter what, so they’re going to try their best to do that,” a lake-goer said.

About 2700 people are expected to run in the Ragnar Trail Tahoe Event through Saturday, each person running a total of 16.7 miles. Teams said they are paying close attention to the air quality.

Runners are being warned about the air quality as they go out onto the trail and it’s recommended that they bring inhalers along if they have asthma or other lung issues.

The combination of high altitude, smoke, and heat can take its toll on runners during this event.

Some runners took to wearing bandanas to keep from breathing too much smoke.

And even with the health concerns, organizers said the runners are in good spirits. Instead of complaining about the smoke, they’re asking about safety and enjoying the trails.

The Ferguson Fire is currently 22,892 acres and 7 percent contained. It started July 13 in Mariposa County and claimed the life of one firefighter.