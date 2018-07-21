LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — A 60-acre fire broke out in Kelseyville Saturday just before 3 p.m, according to CAL FIRE.

Dubbed the Carter Fire, it is located at Adobe Creek Road and Peterson Lane in Lake County.

CAL FIRE also reported that mandatory evacuations are in progress for Adobe Creek Road, Peterson Lane, and Wight Way.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, a shelter is being established at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Lakeport. The address is 111 Park Way, in Lakeport, at the intersection of Park Way and Hill Road East.

LEAP Volunteers will be staged at Wigt Way & Adobe Creek if you need assistance evacuating animals from the fire area.