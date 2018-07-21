DIXON (CBS13) — Dixon Police said they found two men shot, one fatally, around midnight Friday, surrounded by a large crowd.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Bello Drive after a report of a shooting and said they discovered the two victims lying in the street with the large crowd on and around the street.

One victim died on the scene, according to officials, and the other was transported to an area hospital while officers secured the scene and attempted to locate witnesses.

Police said their initial investigation revealed a party was being held at a private residence on Bello Drive.

“Attendees at the party were involved in an altercation which escalated into a physical fight in the backyard. This fight culminated when a subject shot a male resident of the house, who was trying to break up the fight, in the leg,” a police press release read.

According to police, after the gun was fired, attendees scattered and a 38-year-old resident of the house confronted a group allegedly involved in the fight on the Folsom Downs Circle near Baker Alley.

Police said the confrontation led to the resident being fatally shot in the street, and that the first victim, a 43-year-old male, ran into the street where he was allegedly shot again multiple times.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene on foot north on Folsom Downs toward Valley Glen Drive.

Deputies from the Solano County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded and assisted Dixon officers in managing the scene. CSI personnel from the Solano Sheriff’s Department processed the scene and recovered several pieces of evidence.

Detectives have already developed several persons of interest in the investigation and are attempting to locate them. Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact Dixon Police at 707-678-7080.