ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A month before her 16th birthday, a car crash victim died from injuries sustained in a suspected DUI crash Sunday.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s website, 15-year-old Breante Whitaker died Monday as a result of the accident.

Whitaker was riding in a car with three other people down Elk Grove Boulevard near Adams Street when they were hit by 27-year-old Austin Crownover.

Officers at the scene said Crownover was showing signs of impairment and did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was arrested and held without bail.

Two people, including Whitaker, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday night.

A GoFundMe was started for Whitaker’s family and raised almost $2600 to go toward her funeral costs.