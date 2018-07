SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A two-alarm grass fire off of Interstate 80 and Truxel Road started just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

2nd Alarm Grass Fire. I80/Truxel. Fire approx. 1/2 mile long. Crews kept fire from spreading to houses and apts. pic.twitter.com/xdDcU07ec3 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 22, 2018

Fire crews responded to the grass fire and contained it before it affected any nearby structures.

While no lanes were blocked by the fire, officials had to close the Truxel off-ramp for approximately 30 minutes to mop up after the fire.