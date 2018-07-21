SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — State Fair Officials confirmed the California State Fair Monorail will be closed for the remainder of Saturday after a small fire broke out under the train.

According to the Fair Media Center, an electrical brush under the monorail track shorted out, causing a small electrical fire just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

“At the time of the incident, the entire monorail system was in maintenance mode with no passengers on board. The monorail Train was stopped between Exposition Buildings 1 and 2. The train itself did not catch fire, only the electrical brush assembly. No one was injured during or after the incident,” a press release from the State Fair read.

Officials said safety ride inspector Barry Schaible determined the train will remain its current location until the Fair closes at 10 p.m. After the fair closes, officials said the maintenance tug will tow the train into the maintenance barn where a full inspection of the train will be conducted.

“The safety of its visitors remain its top priority. The California State Fair goes beyond mandated safety requirements and hires an independent ride inspection company for the entire run of the State Fair,” the press release read.

Some fairgoers caught the fire on video Sunday, many who were watching a show on the PG&E Stage.

In addition to the brush caught fire, a Maui Wowi smoothie stand employee had to duck for cover as pieces of the monorail track came flying down toward the stand.

Some witnesses told CBS13 that the fire sounded like a fireworks show, while others say they thought nearby propane tanks were exploding.