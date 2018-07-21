  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:bank robber, dies, suspect
GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California man suspected in multiple bank robberies throughout the state killed himself just hours after holding up one last bank.
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s officials say a man flashed a gun and demanded cash from a teller at a bank in Goleta on Friday. A short time later the man locked himself inside the bathroom of a nearby nail salon. Officials say police evacuated the business and later found Keith David Goodwin dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.A sheriff’s statement says the 41-year-old Fresno man was suspected of robbing at least nine banks over the past two months.

