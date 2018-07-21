Chill Out: Sacramento's 5 Favorite Frozen-Dessert ShopsWith sweltering summer temperatures come irresistible cravings for frozen treats. But where to find the perfect snack to turn a day from oppressive oven to tropical tranquility?

What's The Most Expensive Residential Rental On The Market In Sacramento?Believe it or not, the priciest listings in today's Sacramento rental market are going for over $3,000/month. Just how luxe do these rentals get, given their huge price points?

Best Ways To Celebrate 4th of July In SacramentoThe Rancho Cordova holiday celebration includes a hometown parade, great food, a beer garden, full carnival with rides and games, exhibits and an Aerial Assault Extreme Trampoline Show. The Kids Zone offers excitement for more than just children, with steam train rides, bungee trampoline, laser tag, pony rides, a petting zoo, water-walking in huge bubbles and even a video-game trailer that rolls.

Best Kids Menus In SacramentoSkip the menus that lack creativity and instead consider visiting one of these eateries that serve steamed vegetables, rotisserie chicken plates, mac 'n' cheese, and even wood-fired pizzas with fresh veggies and other toppings that will leave even the most pickiest of eaters satisfied.

Best Memorial Day Walks, Runs And Parades In SacramentoEntrants to this Memorial Day can be children, adults or dogs; the No Excuses 5K is a benefit for Canine Companions for Independence. Through its Veterans Initiative, the nonprofit provides free, highly-trained support dogs to disabled veterans.

Best Mother-Daughter Date Ideas In SacramentoMother's Day may only come once a year, but there are myriad ways to celebrate the woman who does it all with one or more of these creative and fun mother and daughter date ideas in Sacramento.