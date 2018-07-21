LOS ANGELES (AP) — A large number of police and rescue personnel were responding to a Los Angeles supermarket, amid numerous media reports of possible gunshots.

UPDATE: We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted there was an “active incident” at a Trader Joe’s in the Silver Lake area.

UPDATE: There is still an active police incident at the #TraderJoes near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd. We are still urging the everyone to stay clear of the area. Due to the fluidity of the incident, we will release information as it becomes available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 21, 2018

Calls to the department’s public information office were not immediately answered. Reports of gunshots could not immediately be confirmed.

An Associated Press employee who lives in the area reported seeing a crashed car into a utility pole outside the store.

#BREAKING: LAPD has confirmed the suspect in the Trader Joe's shooting in Silver Lake was involved in a pursuit with police after he allegedly shot his grandmother and girlfriend in South L.A. He crashed a 2015 Toyota Camry into a pole outside the store. #SilverLake #TraderJoes pic.twitter.com/0JE0urybOF — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 21, 2018

One tweet showed people attempting to exit the Trader Joe’s out a window. Other views from TV helicopters showed people leaving through the front door with their hands up.

No further details were immediately available.