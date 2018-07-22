Braden Varney, his wife Jessica, their daughter Malhea and son Nolan. (source: Scott McLean)

MODESTO (CBS13) — Friends, family, and firefighters will gather Monday to celebrate the life of Braden Varney, who died fighting the Ferguson Fire July 14.

CAL FIRE announced the Celebration of Life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning at The House Church, 1601 Coffee Road in Modesto.

This event is scheduled to have a very large attendance and requires road closures and lane restrictions within the area. The changes to the traffic flow will begin at 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning and continue through 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The affected traffic areas will be as follow:

1. Westbound Briggsmore Avenue will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Rose Avenue and Sunrise Avenue.

2. Southbound Coffee Road will be closed between Floyd Avenue and Briggsmore Avenue.

3. The turning lanes for westbound Briggsmore Road from Coffee Road will be closed.

If you are planning on attending the service, the only entrance to the House church will be from Norwegian Avenue. All other entrances to the facility are not available for entrance to the church.

There will be designated parking areas and personnel onsite to assist you.

Varney was a second generation Heavy Fire Equipment Operator for CAL FIRE Mariposa.

Braden is survived by his wife Jessica, daughter Maleah age 5, son Nolan age 3, mother Lynn Varney, sister Chale Kirchner and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Gordie Varney.