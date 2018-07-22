LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A 60-year-old man had to be air rescued after crashing his mountain bike on the General Creek Trail Saturday.

The CHP Valley Division Air Operations said the man broke his bones in the crash and due to the repose area of his accident, a CHP helicopter was requested to assist firefighters who were treating his injuries.

According to officials, the H-24 helicopter hoisted the injured man from the trail and transported him to the Lake Tahoe Airport where he was then transported to an area hospital.

There is no word on the biker’s condition.