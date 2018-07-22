EAST HANOVER, NJ (CBS13) — Certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products are being recalled because of the potential presence of Salmonella.

Mondelēz Global announced the voluntary recall Saturday in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The company says the recalled products contain whey powder as an ingredient, and the whey powder supplier recalled it due to the potential presence of the Salmonella microorganism.

No complaints of illness have been reported yet in connection with these products. The company said they are recalling the products as a precaution based on the ingredient supplier’s recall.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366 -1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall.

A full list of recalled products can be found here.