SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — The National Weather Service in Reno reported a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Sunday evening.

They reported that at 6:05 p.m., the Doppler radar indicated a severe t-storm located over Emerald Bay, near South Lake Tahoe, moving north at 10 mph. 60 mph winds, heavy rain, and quarter-sized hail are likely.

The storm could affect the South Lake Tahoe, Dagget Pass, and Emerald Bay communities.